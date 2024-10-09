Early voting now open for the General Election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Monday is the first day of early voting for registered voters in Arizona for the November General Election.

Wednesday morning people across Yuma County lined up to be one of the first to vote early.

Matias Rosales was one of those people voting early.

He's a Democrat running for Arizona State Representative for District 23.

He says he prefers to vote early.

“You don’t want to be getting there you know when there’s that is 50 people deep and they close the doors at seven o’clock if you’re not in a certain spot you’re not going to be able to cast you’re vote," said Rosales.

His son, San Luis city council candidate Esteban Rosales shares some advice on what to do before going to vote.

“Please do your research don’t just go based off of what social media tells you or what a friend tells you I mean go online look up the props, go look up the policies, look up who the candidates are," said Esteban.

Another Yuma local who voted early Monday shares why he thinks it makes sense.

“It’s important to vote and it’s best to do it early because it’s easy at the last minute to forget and you can’t forget you got to vote, there’s just no way around it, you got to vote every single person has to vote," said local Dan Dorn.

When going to vote make sure to bring a valid driver's license or Arizona State identification card.

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is on October 25th.

Early in person, voting in Yuma County ends on November first.