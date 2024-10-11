First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Yuma to campaign for Kamala Harris

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden visited Yuma on Friday on a campaign trail for Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris.

A large crowd was gathered outside of Yuma Art Center downtown to see the First Lady, who flew into Yuma International Airport.

She’s here to campaign for democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

She’s traveling to all the battleground and swing states to speak about reproductive rights and the country’s democracy under the Harris and Walz ticket.

Dr. Biden has been the First Lady for the past four years.

During that time, her initiatives were women’s health research, reducing cancer death rates and supporting the families of U.S. armed forces.

This is her first time visiting Yuma.

Early voting started on Wednesday in Arizona, so she's also here to encourage voters to vote early or to get out to the polls on November 5.