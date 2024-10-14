BREAKING: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Yuma this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is visiting Yuma this weekend for a Harris-Walz campaign event.

In a press release obtained by KYMA, Emhoff is encouraging "supporters to vote early for Vice President Harris and Governor Walz" during his visit to Yuma this Saturday.

The visit comes a week after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Yuma to also campaign for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

In addition, the visit comes after early voting began in Arizona last Wednesday.

To know where early voting and ballot drop locations are available in the state, including here in Yuma, click HERE.

Arizonans voting in person should bring a photo ID, according to the press release.