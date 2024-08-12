Vice President Kamala Harris raises more than $12 million for her campaign

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Harris raised more than $12 million for her campaign over the weekend.

Harris spoke at a fundraiser in her hometown of San Francisco Sunday.

Press cameras were not allowed inside the event, but the state's Attorney General Rob Bonta shared some video from inside.

The event was her first in the Bay Area since becoming the Democratic Party's de-facto presidential nominee.

The sold-out fundraiser was packed with donors, supporters, and California politicians, including Governor Gavin Newsom and House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

However, outside some protesters gathered, upset over the Biden-Harris administration's stance on the war in Gaza.

Harris was born in Oakland, grew up in Berkeley, and served as San Francisco's district attorney.

The $12 million raised at the event adds to the historic $310 million the Harris-Walz campaign raised in July.