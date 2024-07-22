Kamala Harris’ hometown show their support
OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Residents in Kamala Harris' home town of Oakland, California say they will be watching the Democrat's presidential race very closely.
On Sunday, shockwaves were sent across the Democratic Party when President Biden announced he would withdraw his candidacy for a second term in office. He immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the nomination.
Many in her hometown hope to see Harris become the party nominee for president.
"I mean, I like that she's from Oakland. I like her but I also feel like she's not super popular. So I don't know who I would support in her stead but the fact that Biden is supporting her. I think if Obama came out and said, 'Yeah, stick with Kamala,' I think it depends how the other major players, what they do."Andrew Tan Playsted, Oakland resident
"I am glad that Biden stepped down. You know, we've been really concerned with his policies toward Palestine and his full-throated support for Israel and the ongoing genocide against the Palestinians. So we're really - I'm relieved to see another candidate that might not have the same policies and that has not backed the brutality against the Palestinians. I think, there's still a lot of questions on Kamala and what her policy is going to be. But I think for a lot of voters, you know a lot of people in my community, I'm Muslim and Pakistani, you know this has been the biggest issue, the singular issue that we've been paying attention to."Faraz Rizvi, Oakland resident
"I probably will vote for the whole ballot, I think down ballot stuff to me is always more important. Like there's a reason that Oakland feels very different from like San Jose, just in terms of stuff like housing issues. Like there's so many protections that you get as a renter in Oakland versus somewhere like San Jose or even like Fremont, and so I think down ballot voting is really important in a way that voting for president. The day to day realities of you know being in Oakland are affected by like who my Oakland or county supervisors are, not so much the president. But I still think I probably will be voting for the Democrats because the alternatives are probably going to be the Republicans and I just, I remember you know living in 2016 to 2020 under Trump and that just wasn't good and this has been better, so yeah."Stephanie Lu, student at UC Berkeley