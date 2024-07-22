Kamala Harris’ hometown show their support

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Residents in Kamala Harris' home town of Oakland, California say they will be watching the Democrat's presidential race very closely.

On Sunday, shockwaves were sent across the Democratic Party when President Biden announced he would withdraw his candidacy for a second term in office. He immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the nomination.

Many in her hometown hope to see Harris become the party nominee for president.

"I mean, I like that she's from Oakland. I like her but I also feel like she's not super popular. So I don't know who I would support in her stead but the fact that Biden is supporting her. I think if Obama came out and said, 'Yeah, stick with Kamala,' I think it depends how the other major players, what they do." Andrew Tan Playsted, Oakland resident

"I am glad that Biden stepped down. You know, we've been really concerned with his policies toward Palestine and his full-throated support for Israel and the ongoing genocide against the Palestinians. So we're really - I'm relieved to see another candidate that might not have the same policies and that has not backed the brutality against the Palestinians. I think, there's still a lot of questions on Kamala and what her policy is going to be. But I think for a lot of voters, you know a lot of people in my community, I'm Muslim and Pakistani, you know this has been the biggest issue, the singular issue that we've been paying attention to." Faraz Rizvi, Oakland resident