Vice President Kamala Harris raises $310 million last month

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Democratic presidential campaign of Kamala Harris has raised $310 million in July.

Campaign officials said Friday that its political operation raised the eye-popping sum and entered August with $377 million on hand.

More than $200 million was raised during the first week of her candidacy after President Joe Biden dropped out of the election contest on July 21 and endorsed Harris.

Harris' campaign said two-thirds of its fundraising came from first-time donors.

She remains undecided on a running mate at this time. However, her campaign has released several locations that she will visit with her future running mate. Those stops include Philadelphia, western Wisconsin, Detroit, Raleigh, Savannah, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Former President Donald Trump's team said its political organization raised $138.7 million in July and entered August with $327 million in the bank.