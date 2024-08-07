Kamala Harris and Tim Walz hold rally in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, are holding a campaign rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin Wednesday.

Harris announced Walz as her running mate on Tuesday as he was one of the three finalists, along with Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, on her shortlist.

Following the announcement, Harris and Walz appeared together at a rally in Philadelphia as part of a tour to several battleground states, which includes Arizona and Nevada.

To watch the livestream of the rally, see attached video.