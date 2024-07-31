Harris campaign announces upcoming travel stops with running mate

ATLANTA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris will start hitting the campaign trail with her running mate next week.

Harris remains undecided on a running mate at this time. However, her campaign has released several locations that she will visit with her her future running mate.

Those stops include Philadelphia, western Wisconsin, Detroit, Raleigh, Savannah, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The announcement comes just one day after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper informed Harris' presidential campaign that he does not want to be under consideration in her search for a vice presidential candidate.

Other governors including Kentucky's Andy Beshear and Minnesota's Tim Walz are among those who have been floated as potential running mates.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is also one of the names being floated as a potential running mate.