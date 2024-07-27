Vice President Kamala Harris attends first campaign fundraiser in Massachusetts

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Pittsfield, Massachusetts Saturday for a campaign fundraiser.

This marked her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats' likely White House nominee.

The event was expected to raise more than $1.4 million, according to an announcement from her campaign.

Supporters for the fundraiser included musician James Taylor and many of the state's democratic heavyweights, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, former Governor Deval Patrick and Representative Richie Neal.

During her remarks, Vice President Harris said momentum is on her side and she called out Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, for comments they have made about her while campaigning.