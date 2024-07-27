Vice President Kamala Harris attends first campaign fundraiser in Massachusetts
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Pittsfield, Massachusetts Saturday for a campaign fundraiser.
This marked her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats' likely White House nominee.
The event was expected to raise more than $1.4 million, according to an announcement from her campaign.
Supporters for the fundraiser included musician James Taylor and many of the state's democratic heavyweights, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, former Governor Deval Patrick and Representative Richie Neal.
During her remarks, Vice President Harris said momentum is on her side and she called out Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, for comments they have made about her while campaigning.
"So in 101 days, which is November 5th, let us be clear-eyed, we have a fight ahead of us, we got a fight ahead of us. And we are the underdogs in this race. Okay? Level set. We're the underdogs in this race. But this is a people-powered campaign. And we have momentum. The day after I announced my candidacy, we saw the best 24 hours of grassroots fundraising in presidential campaign history. And since then, and since then, in battleground states, people have been flooding our offices around the country to volunteer. So, this is good. We've got momentum, it's on our side.
You may have noticed Donald Trump has been resorting to some wild lies about my record, and some of what he and his running mate are saying, well, it's just plain weird...I mean, that's the box you put that in right. And you may have seen he just pulled out of our debate..I hope he reconsiders. I hope he reconsiders, because we have a lot to talk about."Vice President Kamala Harris