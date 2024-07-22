Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Elizabeth Warren endorses Kamala Harris

By ,
today at 6:57 AM
Published 7:13 AM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren backed Kamala Harris to be the Democratic presidential candidate on Sunday, July 21, after the withdrawal of President Joe Biden.

Biden withdrew from the presidential race on Sunday, saying it was "in the best interest of my party and the country." He later endorsed Harris.

In video posted to her X account, Warren endorsed Harris.

"I'm endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris because she's ready to step up, bring our party together, go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump, and win in November," Warren says in the video.

"Kamala has been a warrior on the issue of abortion. And under Kamala's leadership, we are going get Roe v Wade back into the law of the land," she added.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content