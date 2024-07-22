Elizabeth Warren endorses Kamala Harris

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren backed Kamala Harris to be the Democratic presidential candidate on Sunday, July 21, after the withdrawal of President Joe Biden.

Biden withdrew from the presidential race on Sunday, saying it was "in the best interest of my party and the country." He later endorsed Harris.

In video posted to her X account, Warren endorsed Harris.

"I'm endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris because she's ready to step up, bring our party together, go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump, and win in November," Warren says in the video.

"Kamala has been a warrior on the issue of abortion. And under Kamala's leadership, we are going get Roe v Wade back into the law of the land," she added.