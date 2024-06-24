Skip to Content
Study: Women feel less motivated to vote in upcoming presidential election

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A new poll suggests most female voters in the U.S. are uneasy about the presidential race.

The non-profit policy research firm 'KFF" released a report on the current attitudes of more than three thousand women voters.

70 percent said they are 'frustrated' with the race, with 68 percent saying they were 'anxious' about it.

Six out of ten women said they aren't satisfied with their choices for president.

One in five women said they are “less motivated” to vote in this election compared to previous ones.

Four out of ten female voters said that 'inflation' was the most important issue on the ballot, while younger women cited the Israel-Hamas war as their top concern.

