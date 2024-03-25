Officials from the Justice Department hold press conference on election threats

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Several officials from the Justice Department are holding a press conference in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

According to NBC News, the press conference, starting at 1:30pm, is to discuss threats against the election community.

NBC News says speakers at the press conference will be Principal Deputy Chief John Dixon Keller of the Criminal Division's Public Integrity Section, as he is the leader of the Election Threats Task Force, U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino of the District of Arizona and Special Agent in Charge Akil Davis of the FBI Phoenix Field Office.

NBC News also says the press conference will follow the sentencing hearing of U.S. v. Joshua Russell.

To watch the livestream of the event, see attached video.