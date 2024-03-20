Ohio businessman wins Republican U.S. Senate primary

WESTLAKE, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno won Tuesday's Republican U.S. Senate primary in Ohio.

The Donald Trump-backed candidate will now move on to face incumbent U.S. Senator, Democrat Sherrod Brown in November.

"This is a guy who is for unfettered immigration. He is an open borders radical. What does that do? Who does that hurt? It hurts the very people he pretends to help. These are people being crushed every single day at the grocery store, at the gas station. He is all for this green new deal. This idea that we should all drive an electric car, have whatever stove he tells us to, live in small hut somewhere while he hangs out with his buddies in Martha's Vineyard. That is who Sherrod Brown really is." Bernie Moreno, Ohio Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate

During his victory speech, Moreno thanked former President Trump and his opponents in the primary.

"And I want to thank President Trump for all he did for me, this campaign... his unwavering support. For his love of this country. I don't think I've ever seen anyone love this country the way he does so thank you to President Trump. I also want to congratulate my opponents in this race. One of the things we do as Republicans, we have spirited debates. Now, sometimes it may be too spirited. It could have been a little less spirited. But we have spirited debates and that is okay and as of today, I also spoke to state senator Matt Dolan.. Matt congratulated me very graciously and I think what we have to do now, as a fully united party, understand that we have one mission, which is to get rid of Sherrod Brown. And by getting rid of Sherrod Brown, we are going to get back the United States Senate and getting back the United States Senate, we are going to put this country back on track." Bernie Moreno, Ohio Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate

The contest with Senator Brown will be closely watched nationally where Democrats hold a narrow 51-49 advantage in the U.S. Senate.