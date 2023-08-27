2024 GOP candidate Mike Pence on Jacksonville shooting and GOP debate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke with Nancy Cordes, via remote satellite, from the campaign trail in Carmel, Indiana on Face the Nation Sunday morning about this weekend's deadly racially-motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, saying, "that was an act of evil."

Pence went on to say, "I'm calling for an expedited federal death penalty for anyone engaged in a mass shooting".

During the interview, Pence tounched on the first GOP debate earlier last week, saying "it was heartening" to hear other GOP candidates during the first debate state their support for his actions on January 6.

"The American people deserve to hear where every single one of the candidates for the Republican nomination stand," Pence added.

When asked why he raised his hand during the debate to say he'd support former President Trump in 2024, Pence said, "I'll support the Republican nominee."

He added that he's "more confident," after the debate, that Trump will not be the nominee.