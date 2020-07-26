Registering to vote in Imperial County

Important Information for Voters
How to make your voice heard in the upcoming November 3rd General Election
Who can register?
- A United States citizen and a resident of California
- 18 years old or older on Election Day
- Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony
- Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court (for more information
How to register
- In Person: You may complete a Voter Registration Card at the Imperial County Registrar of Voters office - 940 W Main St, Room 206, El Centro CA
- By Phone: You may request that a Voter Registration Card be mailed to you by calling the Imperial County Registrar of Voters office at (442) 265-1060
- Online: Visit the California Secretary of State's website
