Published 5:51 pm

Joe Biden to visit Arizona

Reports indicate the Democratic presidential candidate plans post-Labor Day campaign stops.

WILMINGTON, De. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Vice President Joe Biden announced plans for a number of campaign stops Thursday, including one in Arizona.

Azcentral.com says Biden made the announcement during a virtual fundraiser. He said he planned to visit Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Arizona after Labor Day. However, the Democratic presidential candidate's campaign has not confirmed his travel plans.

Biden says any gatherings he holds will observe both social distancing and mask requirements.

KYMA.com will continue to monitor this story and bring you more details as they become available.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

