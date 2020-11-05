Vote counts continue across the country

Decision 2020

Some tallies likely to be questioned in court - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - As the battlegrounds finalize their vote counts, Democrat Joe Biden is gaining ground in a game of inches.

"We have no doubt that when the count is finished- Sen. Harris and I - will be declared the winners. So I ask everyone to stay calm - all people to stay calm - the process is working." said Biden.

President Donald Trump refused to acknowledge Thursday that his path to victory appears to be narrowing. He claimed, with no evidence whatsoever, that the election is being rigged.

"If you count the legal votes I easily win, if you count the illegal votes they can try to steal the election from us" he said.

Earlier in the day, Trump's campaign challenged vote counting and made baseless claims of fraud in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.

On both sides, very serious concerns - protestors gathering outside a Philadelphia counting center. Workers there forced to pause its work after this afternoon because of a legal challenge.

The mail-in ballots being counted there have trended strongly for Biden, and quickly eroded the President's lead in Pennsylvania.

On Twitter, President Trump demanding "Stop the Count." Several other tweets claiming fraud were flagged as potentially misleading.

Thursday began with a tightening of the race in Georgia. Biden closed the gap of the President's lead. The opposite in Arizona, where Biden's narrow edge is narrowing even more.

As the count grinds on, tensions build in the streets with American watching and waiting.

Each state has its own legal timeline for when it has to certify results. Elections officials insist, they won't be rushed by politics.