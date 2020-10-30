Interactive maps you can use for Election Day

Decision 2020

KYMA has you covered on Nov. 3 with valuable information and resources at your fingertips

Under our Decision 2020 tab on our website, we’ve provided interactive maps that you will be able to utilize on November 3. We have three tabs: voting process, electoral college, as well as results from the 2016 election.

Under the voting process tab, you will be able to see where early voting is happening in the U.S. and what kind of system each state has. They are all color coordinated with individual categories. For example, in California, you can see that the state’s early voting period began 29 days before the election, and will end the day before Election Day.

If you click on the arrow right above the map you can see the states that offer same-day voter registration. In Arizona, they do not offer same-day voter registration. However, in California, you can register to vote on the same day, including on November 3.

We also provide information about postmark deadlines for mail-in ballots, something that has been at the center of several court cases across the U.S. in recent weeks. Nearly every state has its own rules for postmarked ballots. Arizona will not be accepting postmarked ballots after Election Day. But in Texas for example, voters have until the day after the election to postmark a ballot and send it in.



For those who have not yet submitted their ballot in Arizona or California, you will have to drop it off at your local Recorder’s Office or any official ballot drop box for it to be counted. You can also take it to any polling site on Election Day.

The ballot processing tab gives information about how individual states process the ballots that they receive. Arizona begins processing ballots 14 days before the election, while others start processing as soon as they receive them.

The second tab breaks down the electoral college system, which is a key factor in determining the winner of the presidential race. We break down how many delegates each state has, and also tells you how each state calculates the number of votes they have. There are currently two systems used in the U.S.; the winner-take-all system and the district system, which is currently only used in Maine and Nebraska.

Our last tab for the interactive maps provides results from the 2016 general election. For example, it shows that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, meaning the most number of individual votes. However, President Trump ultimately won more delegates through the electoral college system which secured him the presidency.



Hovering over any of the counties in the U.S. shows a break down of which candidate got what percentage of the vote. In Yuma County, Clinton got 45%, while President Trump came out ahead with 50.5%.



Tune in to News 11 on election night for the very latest on the races, where we will bring you wall to wall coverage.