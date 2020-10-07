In-person early voting begins as county expects high voting turnout

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County recorder's office opened its doors for the first day of early in-person voting with a big number of people already casting their ballots.

This is the only place you can go to vote early in the Yuma area.

The county is expecting the number of people voting in the general election to be very high.

At last check with the county, already more than 150 people have voted so far Tuesday afternoon.

That’s almost the total amount of locals who voted early in the primary election.

The county’s elections director, Tiffany Anderson, explains what voting early means and how it's different from other ways to vote.

“Voting early in person is just like showing up to the vote center, same experiences you would have on election day, you're just doing it early here at the recorder's office using the same equipment,” she said.

“I would say the biggest difference is that with your early ballots, it's arriving at your home and you can vote it in the safety and security of your home,” Anderson added.

Last week, Yuma County had its voting machines assessed.

This is all part of several tests performed by the offices of the attorney general and secretary of state.

Anderson says Yuma County passed both with no issues and approved for tabulation.