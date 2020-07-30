U.S. Senate Candidate Daniel McCarthy in Yuma for campaign event

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona’s junior U.S. Senator Martha McSally will face off against Daniel McCarthy in the Republican primary. On Thursday night, the Glendale Arizona business owner was in town for a campaign event.

Mccarthy is active as a Precinct Committeeman in the Republican Party. He and his wife Lexi also annually support numerous charities.

We spoke on many issues including his views on Yuma's large military presence.

“Unfortunately with bureaucrats and with career politicians. Look, I'm not taking the compensation to be your senator. I'm not taking the pension to be your senator, I want to instill a new culture, set a new bar, and I want to do it for our national treasure the veterans out there that have just gotten the short end of the stick, frankly, and I'm done with that, it's time now that I said that we have good business people that have the good business sense to fix these issues,” McCarthy said.

Mccarthy saying he supports water resources for Yuma's large agricultural roots.

“Here in the united states for some reason these restrictions, have been in place that prevents us from doing that. We have to stop with this bureaucracy that's stopping and stifling innovation. There's plenty of water in this world, there's plenty of water to cover all the resources needed for all of us to survive and sustain life,” he said.

At Lute's Casino Thursday night, in an effort to keep one of the senate seats red, the Colorado River Tea Party set up a meet and greet for the community; to shine a light on McCarthy's campaign against senator McSally.

“We have created something in Arizona that hasn't been done in a long time at least since I've been watching politics. We have the ground support of thousands and thousands of grassroots activists, we have the entire conservative base behind our candidacy,” the candidate said.

Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot and Republican Congressional candidate Daniel Wood were in attendance.

Most people inside Lute's Casino not wearing masks. Even though it is a county-wide mandate. We have reached out to Sheriff Wilmot for comment.

McCarthy obviously not for the use of masks either and he let everyone know on our sister station - News 11’s Early Edition. He even called out News 11's Cody Lee for wearing the protective covering inside where many people are not socially distanced.

“This virus has been blown completely out of proportion that death rates are extremely low in comparison to what the government sold. So we have individuals like this poor young man that are being forced to wear the government on their face. This has to end it has to end now. My job is to bring back that Barry Goldwater style conservatism back to Arizona."

The primary election in Arizona is on Tuesday, August 4th. Whoever wins will likely face off against Democratic candidate Mark Kelly in November.