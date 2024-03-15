Fatal crash on Highway 95 near Avenue 12E, road closed

Road is closed due to the crash on Northbound Highway 95 near Avenue 12E

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed a fatal crash involving a passenger vehicle and a dump truck on northbound State Route 95 near Avenue 12E.

According to DPS, an unknown amount of persons in the passenger vehicle have died and the vehicle was in a ditch.

Both northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 95 near Avenue 12E are closed.

