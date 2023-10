YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), a crash is blocking the right lane on US 95 southbound near the La Paz and Yuma County line.

On ADOT's traffic conditions map, the crash is located near Yuma Proving Ground.

Please seek an alternative route if you are heading toward Quartzsite, Arizona, or up north.

To check for traffic updates, go to https://www.az511.gov/.