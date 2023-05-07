Rollover crash in Yuma County sends two men to the hospital

First responders had to extricate one of the victims trapped in the vehicle

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - First responders in Yuma County attended to a car that rolled over with two men inside around 4:20 p.m on Sunday.

According to Tri-Valley Ambulance, it was a single vehicle rollover along Interstate 8 in Wellton.

One man was trapped and extricated using the jaws of life tool by the Wellton Fire Department.

One victim was flown to Goodyear by Care Flight and the other was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by Rural Metro.

Along with Tri-Valley Ambulance, Rural Metro and Wellton Fire Departments, the Wellton Police Department and Arizona's Department of Public Safety was on scene.