Texas withholds abortion drugs

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – The state of Texas is suing over new federal guidance focused on abortion medication.

Under new health and human services guidelines, pharmacies that receive Medicare and Medicaid funds cannot turn away people who have prescriptions for drugs that may end a pregnancy.

Texas filed a federal lawsuit arguing the policy violates the Constitution.

The state claims it forces pharmacies to carry abortion drugs in states where abortion is banned.

Medication abortion, where a two-pill regimen is taken to end a pregnancy, has become a flashpoint in debate over women's rights in the post-Dobbs decision landscape.

The lawsuit was filed in a division of Texas' western district court that almost guarantees the case will be before a judge appointed by former president Donald Trump.