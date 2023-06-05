Director’s Guild of America reaches tentative deal as strike continues

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The writer's strike is still ongoing, but it looks like directors now have a deal with major film studios.

A 'historic' but tentative agreement is now in place between the Directors Guild of America.

The pact was reached to set the terms of a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with the alliance of motion picture and television producers.

The deal was reached Saturday night and affects wages, works hours, residuals and even artificial intelligence.

The tentative agreement will be submitted to the Guild's National Board at a special meeting Tuesday.