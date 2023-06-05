Skip to Content
CNN-entertainment

Director’s Guild of America reaches tentative deal as strike continues

By
today at 1:32 PM
Published 1:37 PM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The writer's strike is still ongoing, but it looks like directors now have a deal with major film studios.

A 'historic' but tentative agreement is now in place between the Directors Guild of America.

The pact was reached to set the terms of a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with the alliance of motion picture and television producers.

The deal was reached Saturday night and affects wages, works hours, residuals and even artificial intelligence.

The tentative agreement will be submitted to the Guild's National Board at a special meeting Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: CNN-entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content