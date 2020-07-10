Skip to Content
Breaking News: President Trump commutes Roger Stone’s sentence

Longtime ally faced more than three-years in prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of longtime friend and fierce political ally Roger Stone.

Stone was just days away from turning himself over to a federal prison to serve 40-months for lying to Congress. The announcement came shortly after a federal appeals court denied his emergency motion to delay his July 14 surrender date.

Stone said he was hoping for a pardon or commutation during an radio interview Thursday. The President had said in the past he thought the courts treated his friend unfairly.

A jury found Stone guilty of lying to Congress during the investigation into Russian election meddling.

