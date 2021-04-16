Wiley Jawhary/MMJ

News Team

Wiley Jawhary is from Orange County California. He joined News 11 in April of 2021. He found his passion for journalism as early as sixth grade. He would always create live video blogs for his classmates.

Although he never made a single basketball team, he loves to play basketball on his free time. He also loves to spend time with his family. He has a German shepherd puppy that he loves more than anything.

Wiley was an actor and acted in a short film called 'Tzeva Adom the color red." This film eventually took Wiley to New York.

Speaking of New York, Wiley enjoys traveling. He's travelled to Seattle, Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York, Chicago, Cleveland, Orlando, Miami, London, and Lebanon. Wiley looks forward to a new journey and connecting with the Imperial and El Centro communities.