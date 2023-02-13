FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds expected over the next two days

Gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are coming to the Desert Southwest as advisories are in place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another weather disturbance Tuesday will bring windy conditions ahead of a cold front sweeping through the region.

This system will also bring another shot of precipitation for the central Arizona lower deserts and light snow accumulations for the higher terrain east of Phoenix.

Well below normal temperatures are anticipated Wednesday and Thursday morning followed by a gradual warming trend.

More unsettled weather will be possible early next week.