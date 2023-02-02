Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend still expected to warm up, gusty winds likely to come as well

Conditions in the area will be very nice heading towards the weekend, but gusty winds may be adding to the mix

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure will build across the intermountain West through the weekend, resulting in a warming trend and a return to above normal temperatures.

A weak storm system will then bring cooler and breezy conditions to the area Monday. In the wake of this system, near normal temperatures are generally anticipated next week.

