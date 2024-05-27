Triple-digit heat all this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's going to be a warm and calm rest of our Memorial Day!

Once the sun goes down, it will be better to spend time outdoors. Enjoy the rest of your holiday!

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 8 pm tonight for portions of Imperial County due to high levels of ozone (smog).

Tracking quiet weather and dry conditions this week, with temperatures warming and staying above normal for the next several days.

Typical afternoon breeziness will become somewhat stronger going through the middle of the week, but mainly for Imperial County.

Highs will be in the low 100s for the final week of May.

Don't forget to practice heat safety drink plenty of water and stay in cool and air-conditioned buildings.