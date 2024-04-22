Skip to Content
News 11 Weather: A toasty start

Melissa Zaremba
By
Published 2:17 PM

Mostly sunny skies will continue into midweek with the warmest readings occurring Monday as highs top out in the upper 90s.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Unseasonably warm temperatures under mostly sunny skies will continue into midweek with the warmest readings occurring Monday as highs top out in the upper 90s across a good portion of the lower deserts.

A cooling trend will begin Tuesday before the first in a series of weather systems moves through the region Wednesday and Thursday.

By Thursday, temperatures are forecast to retreat back to around or just below seasonal normal.

Winds will also increase by midweek resulting in gusty afternoon and evening winds each day through the end of the week.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

