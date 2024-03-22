Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Windy and dusty through Sunday night

By ,
March 23, 2024 12:07 PM
Published 3:44 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tracking a weather system that will bring in strong gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and possible rain chances for the Desert Southwest through the weekend.

Our biggest impacts for our area will be gusty winds and blowing dust.

First Alert Action Day will be in place through TONIGHT as strong winds will continue to be a concern in our forecast.

Strong westerly winds will continue through the night where gusts could easily gust over 35 MPH.

Tracking more winds again for Monday with strongest winds during the evening and nighttime hours.

A Wind Advisory is NOW in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday night for Imperial County.

Air Quality Alerts are also in place Saturday to Sunday for both Yuma and Imperial counties.

Rain and snow will also be impacting the region as well, there are small chances the Desert Southwest could get a few showers on Sunday.

This weather system will also be followed by a cold front which will drop our temperatures before warming back up next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

