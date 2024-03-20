Skip to Content
Warming for the rest of the week with a windy weekend ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A drying and warming trend will continue through the rest of the week as temperatures rise above normal today through Friday.

Plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s will be in the forecast for the rest of the work week before bigger changes arrive for the weekend.

Another weather system will arrive by Saturday, which will bring back more clouds, windy conditions followed by cooler temperatures, and another chance for rain going into early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

