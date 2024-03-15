Skip to Content
Lingering showers and cool temperatures for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A lower pressure system will continue to move eastward through the weekend, which will bring passing clouds, cooler than normal temperatures with chance for more showers.

Chance for showers is possible tonight through Saturday, greatest chances is looking toward our north in La Paz Counties.

There is a slight potential for lingering moisture to bring a light shower to Yuma Saturday afternoon and evening.

More sunshine with highs in the 70s for our St. Patrick's Day weekend.

By Monday, temperatures will reach the 80s with mid to upper 80s later in the week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

