Staying breezy as warmth returns later this week

today at 4:09 PM
Published 3:34 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weather system moves across the Desert Southwest, bringing slight chances for isolated showers for tomorrow.

More clouds will make it's way back tomorrow, but mainly greater chances for rain will favor more toward the east.

Breezier conditions will impact the Desert Southwest later in the week, and into our weekend, with highest gusts 20-25 MPH.

Stronger winds are expected by Saturday.

Drier conditions and mostly clear skies will then settle into the area starting Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and even 80s.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

