Tracking weather changes by the midweek

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Severe weather continues to impact along the coast of a California with significant flooding, heavy rain, and mountain snow.

A weak weather disturbance will move through the Desert Southwest Wednesday, bringing some light rain, breezier conditions, and cooler temperatures.

There are chances for light rain showers to move in tonight through Wednesday morning.

Rain totals are possible, but amounts are looking very small, with totals between an hundredth and less than a tenth of an inch.

It will become breezier tomorrow afternoon with strong westerly winds with the highest gusts of 20-30 MPH will be expected.

Temperatures will warm back above-normal once again during the latter half of the week as high pressure redevelops for our area.

A brief period of somewhat cooler and potentially more unsettled weather should return to the area early next week.