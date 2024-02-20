Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking weather changes by the midweek

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 2:59 PM
Published 2:40 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Severe weather continues to impact along the coast of a California with significant flooding, heavy rain, and mountain snow.

A weak weather disturbance will move through the Desert Southwest Wednesday, bringing some light rain, breezier conditions, and cooler temperatures.

There are chances for light rain showers to move in tonight through Wednesday morning.

Rain totals are possible, but amounts are looking very small, with totals between an hundredth and less than a tenth of an inch.

It will become breezier tomorrow afternoon with strong westerly winds with the highest gusts of 20-30 MPH will be expected.

Temperatures will warm back above-normal once again during the latter half of the week as high pressure redevelops for our area.

A brief period of somewhat cooler and potentially more unsettled weather should return to the area early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content