Warming and drying trend throughout the week

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 5:49 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Did you feel it? Multiple earthquakes shook up the Imperial County area overnight.

The first one was Sunday at 12:36 a.m. (PST) and happened just 2 miles northwest of El Centro, California. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake, which led to after shocks that were felt all the way over here in Yuma County just after 1:30 a.m. (MST).

Since then, the earthquake has been downgraded to a 4.8 magnitude, which is considered the largest earthquake.

Several small earthquakes have occurred in El Centro throughout the night and early Monday morning.

A ridge of high pressure remains in place this week, keeping our conditions warm and dry.

Temperatures will warm up throughout the week, leading to slightly above normal toward the end of the week.

Seasonable temperatures will be back by Tuesday, with warming continuing throughout the week, leading to highs in the mid and upper 70s.

The quiet weather pattern will stay in place all this week, but an unsettled pattern is expected next week, with chances for precipitation returning as early as next Monday.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

