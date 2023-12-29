FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain to potentially hit the area again next week

As cloudy and cooler conditions continue for the Desert Southwest, light rain chances are beginning to pop up for both counties

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure will keep above normal temperatures across the region into Saturday along with dry conditions.

A bit more of an unsettled weather pattern will set in beginning Saturday night into much of next week.

There will be several chances of rain over the next 7 days.

The best chance for rain will be next Thursday, but there is a risk of a few light showers or even just sprinkles Saturday night and again late Monday into Monday night.

This unsettled pattern will also result in overall cooler temperatures. Sunday into next week, mainly in the 60s for highs across the lower deserts.