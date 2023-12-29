Skip to Content
Cloudy and cooler temperatures for the holiday weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure will keep our temperatures slightly above-normal with dry conditions through Saturday across the Desert Southwest.

A lower pressure system will move in Saturday night into much of next week, which will bring breezier conditions and increase rain chances next week.

By tomorrow afternoon we have stronger winds that will impact our area with highest gusts 20-30 MPH will be possible.

Winds will carry into Saturday evening, with lighter winds for New Year's Eve.

A risk of a few light showers or even just sprinkles are possible Saturday night and again Monday.

There are more opportunities for rain here in the Desert Southwest next week.

The greatest chance is looking Wednesday night to Thursday.

Daily highs will fall into the mid-60s this weekend and to ring in the New Year.

Scattered showers are possible on Monday, but looking unlikely, greater chances are looking by the midweek.

Have a safe and fun holiday weekend!

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

