Toasty day today with cooler days to come

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Well above normal temperatures will again be expected today with highs in the upper 70s even lower 80s are possible.

As ridge of pressure will continue to move east, and a trough of low pressure will be making its way to our region, which will start to bring cooler temperatures starting Thursday into Friday.

It will become breezier on Thursday, with stronger winds picking up on Friday and Saturday with gusts up to 30 MPH will be possible.

Dry conditions will persist into the weekend as temperatures fall back to around normal with highs back into the mid to upper 60s.

A slight warm-up back to the low 70s will occur early next week.