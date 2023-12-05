Skip to Content
Above-normal warmth will continue through midweek

December 5, 2023
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong ridge of high pressure brings temperatures close to ten degrees above-normal for the next few days.

Some areas in the region could even experience some record temperatures, but here in the Desert Southwest, breaking records are not looking likely.

By tomorrow, we will start the day chilly before slowly warming up close to the 80s by the afternoon.

Warm temperatures will continue through at least Thursday, and it becoming breezier toward the end of the week.

Cooling temperatures will join for the weekend before another warming trend begins Sunday.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

