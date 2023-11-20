FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice conditions to come after strong winds

Some increased gusts will likely be hitting the area soon, with more pleasant conditions to come for the holiday weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Winds behind the front that passed through our region yesterday have remained relatively strong across southeastern California.

As strong northerly winds and gusts are expected to pick up again today, Wind Advisories have been issued for much of southeast California and western Arizona.

Aside from gusty winds today, tranquil conditions will prevail across the region through the rest of the week, with near to slightly below normal temperatures.