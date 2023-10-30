Staying breezy with cooler than normal temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Winds aren't as strong like yesterday, but gusts 20-25 MPH is possible through the afternoon.

Breezy conditions will be common through the midweek at least for Yuma County with gusts ranging 20-25 MPH.

A cool high pressure will start to move in the next several days, warming back our temperatures to near and above average toward the end of this week.

For Halloween, it will be clear, sunny, and breezy with temperatures warming back to 80s, but still going to be trending cooler than normal.

Temperatures will steadly warm-up throughout the week leading to the upper 80s by the weekend.