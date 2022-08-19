Skip to Content
Tracking below normal temperatures and more rain chances for the weekend

Weather Authority - KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Due to the extra rain we received over the past several days here in Yuma it brought a slight improvement to our drought.

Yuma was in the extreme now it moved down to severe, still not great but nice to see some improvement.

More monsoonal moisture gradually increases across our region bringing muggier conditions and greater chances for more storms to redevelop today and through our weekend.

Due to the forecasted rain, there's a Flood Watch in place until 11 pm Saturday for portions of Yuma county.

Looking ahead to the weekend temperatures will remain below normal with more chances for severe rain showers and thunderstorms to develop.

Possible risks are heavy rainfall, gusty winds, blowing dust, and even localized flooding.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Melissa Zaremba

