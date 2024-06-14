Skip to Content
Crime

Triple murder suspect still needs to review more evidence

KYMA
By
Published 12:01 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man charged with murdering three people in September of 2022 was back in court Friday for a final case management conference.

41-year-old Ivan Osuna is facing three counts of first-degree murder.

The three murders were discovered on the same day.

One of the murders happened on Mohave Lane in Yuma.

The other two bodies were found in a rural area north of Somerton.

His attorney says they've reviewed roughly half of the digital evidence in this case.

He will receive more coming up next week.

Judge Claudia Gonzalez ordered a status hearing regarding the review of the remainder of the evidence.

Osuna is in custody without bond as this case has been considered a complex matter.

He will be back in court on August 16th.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content