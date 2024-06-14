Triple murder suspect still needs to review more evidence

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man charged with murdering three people in September of 2022 was back in court Friday for a final case management conference.

41-year-old Ivan Osuna is facing three counts of first-degree murder.

The three murders were discovered on the same day.

One of the murders happened on Mohave Lane in Yuma.

The other two bodies were found in a rural area north of Somerton.

His attorney says they've reviewed roughly half of the digital evidence in this case.

He will receive more coming up next week.

Judge Claudia Gonzalez ordered a status hearing regarding the review of the remainder of the evidence.

Osuna is in custody without bond as this case has been considered a complex matter.

He will be back in court on August 16th.