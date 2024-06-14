SDSU, IVC student housing project expected to be completed by 2026

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College (IVC) and Sand Diego State University (SDSU) Imperial Valley announced Tuesday they will be moving forward with a new contractor and architect for their housing project.

Nielsen Construction California, Inc. will be their new contractor and SILLMAN will be the architect.

The student housing project was first announced in fall 2023, which will focus on building single and double-room homes at SDSU Imperial Valley.

Stay with us as Karina Bazarte will be sharing exclusive interviews from those involved with this project.