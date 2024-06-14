Skip to Content
Imperial County

SDSU, IVC student housing project expected to be completed by 2026

Nielsen Construction California / SILLMAN
By ,
Published 10:49 AM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College (IVC) and Sand Diego State University (SDSU) Imperial Valley announced Tuesday they will be moving forward with a new contractor and architect for their housing project.

Nielsen Construction California, Inc. will be their new contractor and SILLMAN will be the architect.

The student housing project was first announced in fall 2023, which will focus on building single and double-room homes at SDSU Imperial Valley.

Stay with us as Karina Bazarte will be sharing exclusive interviews from those involved with this project.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content