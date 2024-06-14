City of Yuma City Council Candidates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma has three seats for City Council open, City Councilmebers Micheal Shelton, Ema Lea Shoop and Chris Morris who is running for re-election.

The five candidates are:

Martin Garcia

Brannick Harris

Mark Martinez

Chris Morris

Karen A. Watts

We are highlighting Mark Martinez, Karen Watts and incumbent Chris Morris. Martinez shared us his experience as a retired Deputy makes him qualified to have a seat on City Council has he wants to continue on serving his community. Watts has been on City Council before and says her community experience will be help her if elected. Incumbent Morris shared with us his business owning background will play a huge role in helping be on City Council again.