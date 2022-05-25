News 11 Weather Authority: Peaking near 100 degrees

May 24th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Western high pressure ridge continues to build on our area, as temperatures continue to climb.

Daytime highs in the Imperial Valley have slightly exceeded the 100 degree mark, while the Yuma County area witnessed high temperatures only reaching the upper 90s.

As the ridge continues to strengthen, expect 100 degrees or above to be more widespread.

This trend should continue into the coming Memorial Day holiday weekend.