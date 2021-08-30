First Alert Forecast: Flash Flood Watch
A Flash Flood Watch for the area will go into effect on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m.
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Unsettled weather conditions are expected for at least the first half of this week with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing through Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area on Tuesday, and persisting through Wednesday across southern Arizona as heavy rainfall and localized flooding will become the main threats.
