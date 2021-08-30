Skip to Content
Published 10:57 PM

First Alert Forecast: Flash Flood Watch

A Flash Flood Watch for the area will go into effect on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  Unsettled weather conditions are expected for at least the first half of this week with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing through Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area on Tuesday, and persisting through Wednesday across southern Arizona as heavy rainfall and localized flooding will become the main threats.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

