Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to continue rising as clouds hit the area

KYMA
By
today at 3:17 PM
Published 3:23 PM

Heavy cloud cover will likely be coming for Thursday as temps will remain in the mid 90's range

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions and above normal temperatures are expected through early next week.

High temperatures will run about 10 to 15 degrees above normal across the lower deserts, with the potential for some locations to reach 100 degrees, particularly on Sunday and Monday.

A weak disturbance will pass over the Desert Southwest late this week, bringing widespread breezy conditions on Friday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content