FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to continue rising as clouds hit the area

Heavy cloud cover will likely be coming for Thursday as temps will remain in the mid 90's range

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions and above normal temperatures are expected through early next week.

High temperatures will run about 10 to 15 degrees above normal across the lower deserts, with the potential for some locations to reach 100 degrees, particularly on Sunday and Monday.

A weak disturbance will pass over the Desert Southwest late this week, bringing widespread breezy conditions on Friday.